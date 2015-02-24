Bilfinger's up-for-sale offshore unit wins order

FRANKFURT Feb 24 Germany's Bilfinger
said its offshore systems unit, which is up for sale, won an
order worth about 30 million euros ($34 million) for a new
German wind park.
The troubled industrial services company said on Tuesday it
would supply 19 steel foundations and 18 wind turbines to
developer wpd in Bremen for the new Nordergruende offshore wind
park in the German North Sea.
Bilfinger said its offshore systems unit had built more than
630 foundations for wind turbines, metering masts and
substations to date, and a volume of around 140 million euros
was expected for 2015.
($1 = 0.8845 euros)
