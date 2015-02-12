UPDATE 1-Bilfinger meets guidance, puts units up for sale

* 2014 adjusted EBITA 270 mln eur vs guidance of at least 270 mln

* Dividend 2.00 eur/shr

* Offshore wind, marine units put up for sale

* Shares indicated 3.4 percent higher (Adds details on dividend, outlook, sale of Polish business)

FRANKFURT, Feb 12 Ailing German industrial services firm Bilfinger just met its 2014 guidance with a 35 percent drop in operating profit and said its offshore wind and marine units were up for sale.

Following four profit warnings last year, Bilfinger reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 270 million euros ($305 million) for the year on Thursday, having said previously it would reach at least 270 million.

Bilfinger said it made a 2014 net loss of 71 million euros, in line with expectations, as it was struck by crises in the energy and power sectors it serves and internal disarray, but would pay a dividend of 2 euros per share.

Shares in the company were indicated to rise 3.4 percent at market open, according to pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz.

Bilfinger said it was "cautious" about 2015, forecasting a drop in output volume to around 7.5 billion euros from 7.69 billion in 2014 and a "slight" improvement in adjusted EBITA.

The company, which is 26 percent owned by activist investor Cevian, said it now wanted to sell its offshore wind turbine and marine construction units, which had expected 2015 output of about 140 million euros.

Bilfinger added that it was in contact with interested parties about the rest of its construction business, in Poland, after selling most of the business to Swiss builder Implenia in its quest to become a services-only company.

($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)