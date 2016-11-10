Bilfinger CEO: Trump ok for Keystone XL pipeline may boost business

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
FRANKFURT Nov 10 Bilfinger Chief Executive Thomas Blades said the election of Donald Trump as President may boost the German company's chances of growing business in North America.
Major policies will be easier to implement quickly given that the Republican party controls the White House and both chambers of the United States congress, reducing chances of a political stalemate over major decisions.
"There is less uncertainty," Blades told reporters on a call to discuss the company's third-quarter results.
"The Keystone XL pipeline for example was personally vetoed by President Obama for a long time," Blades said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: