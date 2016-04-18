Silicon Valley veteran Bill Campbell has died - Re/code

April 18 Silicon Valley veteran Bill Campbell, who advised tech leaders including Apple's Steve Jobs and Amazon.com's Jeff Bezos, has died, technology website Re/code reported on Monday.

Campbell was chief executive of tax software maker Intuit Inc from 1994 to 1998 and again for a few months until January 2000. He retired in January this year as the company's chairman, a post he had held since 1998.

He has served on a number of boards, including Apple Inc and Columbia University.

Re/code's Kara Swisher said Campbell died after a long struggle with cancer. (on.recode.net/1QhXwn7)

