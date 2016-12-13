UPDATE 1-Bill Gates, investors launch $1 billion clean tech fund

(Adds quotes from Bill Gates, background on Breakthrough Energy
Coalition)
Dec 12 Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and a
group of high-profile executives are investing $1 billion in a
fund to spur clean energy technology and address global climate
change a year after the Paris climate agreement.
Gates launched the Breakthrough Energy Ventures fund on
Monday along with billionaire entrepreneurs such as Facebook Inc
head Mark Zuckerberg, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
Chairman Jack Ma and Amazon.com chief Jeff Bezos.
The fund seeks to increase financing of emerging energy
research and reduce global greenhouse gas emissions to help meet
goals set in Paris, according to a statement by the investor
group known as the Breakthrough Energy Coalition.
It marked the first major investment of the coalition formed
in December 2015 to spur research, development and deployment of
clean energy technologies.
"We need affordable and reliable energy that doesn't emit
greenhouse gas to power the future and to get it, we need a
different model for investing in good ideas and moving them from
the lab to the market," Gates told online magazine Quartz,
according to excerpts of the interview published on Gates Notes.
Last year Gates helped launch a public-private partnership
focused on scaling up investment in new and riskier clean
technology that often faces steep hurdles to commercialization.
The election of Republican Donald Trump as U.S. President
has raised questions about future government spending on clean
energy research and development. Trump has called climate change
a hoax invented by the Chinese but has also said he has an "open
mind" on the issue.
"The dialogue with the new administration as it comes in
about how they see energy research will be important...the
general idea that research is a good deal fortunately is not a
partisan thing," Gates told Quartz.
On a call with reporters Monday, Gates said coalition
members would continue to push the message to Trump that "even
if you don't look at the climate change piece of this, investing
makes sense."
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici in Washington and Anya George
Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Hay)