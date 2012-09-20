Australia's Billabong says TPG now sole takeover bidder

MELBOURNE, Sept 20 Australia's Billabong
International Ltd said one of its two suitors had
dropped out of the race, leaving private equity firm TPG Capital
as the sole bidder with its offer of $700 million.
On Sept. 6, Billabong announced that a new party had offered
around A$1.45 a share, equivalent to TPG's July offer valued
around A$694 million. Billabong never named the second bidder
but two sources who asked not to be named told Reuters it was
Bain Capital LLC. A spokeswoman at Bain declined to comment on
Sept. 6.
That suitor has withdrawn its offer after being allowed to
assess Billabong's finances, the retailer said on Thursday.
Billabong, which has lost nearly half its market value in
six months, snubbed a more generous TPG offer of A$3.30 a share
in February and then issued a string of bad earnings news.
Billabong granted due diligence to both parties and said it
was actively seeking a price and terms it could recommend to
shareholders.