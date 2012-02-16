UPDATE 2-TPG makes approach for Australia's Billabong-sources

* TPG sounding out banks for Billabong takeover - sources
* TPG offered at least A$3 a share, or $821 million, AFR
says
* Billabong, TPG, major shareholder all decline comment
* Billabong shares on halt; firm to update on restructuring
Feb 16 Private equity group TPG Capital
has approached Australian surfwear group Billabong
International with an informal offer to buy it, sources
said, in an opportunistic move to cash in on its languishing
shares.
The Australian Financial Review newspaper earlier said
Billabong Chairman Ted Kunkel received an offer of at least A$3
a share, or $821 million, from TPG on Tuesday.
Billabong joins a lengthening list of companies down under
that have been targeted by private equity after sharp share
price declines, as the non-mining sectors of Australia's economy
struggle under a strong currency, relatively high interest rates
and indebted consumers.
Australian retailer Pacific Brands, industrial
services firm Spotless and paper manufacturer PaperlinX
have been eyed similarly.
Banking sources, who had direct knowledge of the
matter, told Reuters that TPG is still busy securing
funding, with no commitments yet. The sources spoke on condition
of anonymity as the talks are still at an early stage.
TPG may have approached Billabong with a non-binding offer
subject to financing, one banking source said, while
another said exploratory talks were underway but nothing formal
was yet on the table. "It's early days," said a source at a bank
that was approached by TPG.
A formal bid for Billabong would only emerge after
U.S.-based TPG has conducted due diligence on the company and
secured bank financing, the banking sources said.
"There remains uncertainty regarding a formal offer
emerging, and we note that some other stocks in the retail
sector that have received private equity interest have not yet
received formal bids," JP Morgan analysts said in a note.
Billabong is being advised by Goldman Sachs while
Macquarie is one of the advisers for TPG .
TPG , Billabong and its major shareholder Perennial
all declined to comment.
OPPORTUNE TIME
Billabong's first-half net profit is expected by analysts to
fall by more than half to around A$25 million after a rapid drop
in sales in November and December. In a December profit
downgrade, the firm said European sales declined sharply from
November, while unusually cool weather in Australia also saw
local sales fall.
Shares in Billabong, which reports first-half earnings on
Friday, last traded at A$1.79, down from over A$9 in February a
year ago as its main markets, Europe and the United States, have
grappled with weak economies.
The retailer placed its shares on a trading halt
earlier, saying it planned an announcement on a
strategic capital structure review that was first announced in
December.
"If the reports are correct, private equity has approached
at an opportune time given the share price factors in the risk
of a capital raising," Citi analysts said in a note.
Several private equity firms have been looking at a possible
takeover of Billabong, which earns around two-thirds of its
sales offshore, since it appointed Goldman to review its capital
structure, the newspaper article said.
Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said Billabong
needed more than a balance sheet restructuring.
"The earnings and financial risks for this company are
increasing. Not only are earnings falling at an accelerating
rate, but the company is rapidly consuming cash," Bank of
America Merrill Lynch said in a report.
"While a capital injection may be a short term reprieve, we
believe it is unlikely to improve Billabong's underlying
structural issues or strategic position," it said.