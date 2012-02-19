UPDATE 1-Billabong says TPG offer does not preclude brand sale

* TPG returns with A$3 per share offer
* Billabong advises shareholders to take no action
MELBOURNE Feb 20 Australian surfwear
company Billabong International Ltd said its suitor TPG
Capital came back on Monday with a $825 million
takeover offer that does not preclude the planned sale of a
stake in one of its most profitable brands.
TPG approached Billabong early last week with a
A$3-per-share offer valued at A$765 million, but on Friday
Billabong announced it would sell a half-share in its Nixon
watch brand, one of its strongest brands.
The sale would generate net proceeds of $285 million and
valued the Nixon brand at $464 million -- compared with
Billabong's market capitalisation before the takeover approach
of $493 million.
The initial TPG approach was conditional on no asset sales,
but Billabong said on Monday the U.S. buyout firm said its offer
did not preclude Nixon.
"The proposal is subject to due diligence, subject to
finance and conditional on a number of other matters, but it
does not preclude the Nixon transaction announced on Friday 17
February 2012," the company said.
Billabong said it would consider the proposal and advised
shareholders to take no action.
Goldman Sachs is advising Billabong.
On Friday, shares in Billabong leapt to a two-month high of
A$2.93 after a trading halt was lifted, up 64 percent from a
last trade of A$1.79 before the halt.
But the share price is still well down from over A$9 in
February 2011 as its main markets, Australia and the United
States, have grappled with weak consumer spending. Its shares
dived 44 percent on Dec. 19 after it warned first-half earnings
would slump by up to a quarter.