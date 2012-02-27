UPDATE 1-Billabong rejects $820 mln TPG offer; still talking

* Billabong says top shareholder Merchant rejects offer
* Firm still talking with TPG, outcome uncertain
* Share price little changed
MELBOURNE, Feb 27 Australian surfwear
company Billabong International rejected a A$765
million ($820 million) takeover offer from private equity firm
TPG as too low, but said it was still talking with the
suitor.
Billabong said in a statement it has had "a number of
discussions" with the global buyout firm and the talks were
continuing.
"It is not known at this stage whether those discussions
will result in an improved proposal from TPG," the company said.
Private equity firms have targeted several Australian
industrial and retail companies after sharp share price
declines, as the non-mining sectors of Australia's economy
struggle under a strong currency, high interest rates and
indebted consumers.
Billabong said the A$3-per-share offer did not reflect the
value of the company and its largest shareholder, Gordon
Merchant, would not accept it because it was "significantly
below" underlying value.
Merchant, who founded the surfwear and boardsports company
in the 1970s, holds 14.8 percent of Billabong, according to
Thomson Reuters data. Newspaper reports have said Merchant's
allies hold another 4 percent to 5 percent.
Billabong shares were trading over A$9 a year ago, but its
shares dived 44 percent on Dec. 19 after it warned that
first-half earnings would slump due to softer sales in its main
markets in Australia and the United States.
Earlier this month, it announced plans to close up to 150
underperforming stores out of the group's 670 stores, and to
sell its Nixon watch brand to pay down debt, to ensure it did
not breach debt covenants.
Billabong shares were little moved on Monday, up 0.7 percent
at A$2.93.