UPDATE 1-Billabong says TPG ups offer to $904mln; still too low

MELBOURNE, Feb 28 Australian surfwear
company Billabong International said on Tuesday its
private equity suitor TPG Capital has raised its
takeover offer by 10 percent to $904 million, but the price is
still too low.
The increased price, of A$3.30 a share up from A$3.00 a
share, still did not reflect the value of Billabong, the company
said in a statement.
"As a result, discussions between the two parties have
ceased," Billabong said.
TPG Capital's higher offer values Billabong at A$841 million
($904 million). Billabong shares were trading over A$9 a year
ago, for a market capitalisation of some A$3.3 billion.
Private equity firms have targeted several Australian
industrial and retail companies after sharp share price
declines, as the non-mining sectors of Australia's economy
struggle under a strong currency, high interest rates and
cautious consumers.
Earlier this month, Billabong announced plans to close up to
150 underperforming stores out of the group's 670 stores, and to
sell its Nixon watch brand to pay down debt, to ensure it did
not breach debt covenants.
Its shares dived 44 percent on Dec. 19 after it warned that
first-half earnings would slump due to softer sales in its main
markets in Australia and the United States.
Billabong added on Tuesday that its largest shareholder,
Gordon Merchant, said in a letter to the board he would not
accept an offer from TPG even if it were A$4 per share, since
that would still represent a discount to true value.
Merchant, who founded the surfwear and boardsports company
in the 1970s, holds 14.8 percent of Billabong, according to
Thomson Reuters data. Newspaper reports have said Merchant's
allies hold another 4 percent to 5 percent.