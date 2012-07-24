UPDATE 1-TPG makes $712 mln bid for Australia's Billabong

* TPG makes A$1.45 per share, indicative non-binding offer

* Since TPG's last offer, Billabong has sold new shares and cut guidance

MELBOURNE, July 24 Private equity firm TPG Capital has made a fresh takeover bid for Australian surfwear company Billabong International worth A$694 million ($712 million), Billabong said on Tuesday, just five months after its previous offer was knocked back.

TPG has offered A$1.45 per share, the company said, which is a 32 percent premium to the last closing price of A$1.10.

If the deal were to succeed, it would be the second privatisation in Australia this year after the country's largest buyout firm Pacific Equity Partners agreed a A$720 million takeover of business services firm Spotless in April.

Billabong said the offer was indicative, non-binding and conditional and the offer price may be refined after the buyout firm has seen Billabong's books.

Since TPG's first approach, Billabong has sold half its of watch brand Nixon, issued a profit warning, hired a new chief executive and raised A$225 million in equity to reduce debt.

With the extra shares on issue, the latest offer is not directly comparable to TPG's previous approach which was worth A$841 million.

TPG had offered A$3.30 per share in February in a sweetened bid but Billabong rejected it, saying it did not reflect the company's underlying value.

Billabong's shares, which were trading around $6 a year ago, have slipped since it rejected the takeover offer and dived to a record low after its heavily discounted share sale in June.

Billabong has seen sales decline in Europe, Canada and Australia as consumer confidence ebbs and as its brand has lost some of its cachet with young shoppers. It is closing 140 underperforming stores out of the group's 670.