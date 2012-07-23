TPG makes second bid for Australia's Billabong

BRIEF-Energy Transfer Equity files for potential mixed shelf
* Energy Transfer Equity Lp files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m5bfcM) Further company coverage:
MELBOURNE, July 24 Private equity firm TPG has made a second takeover bid for Australian surfwear company Billabong International, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.
The Australian Financial Review earlier reported TPG had made an A$1.45 per share offer, a 32 percent premium to the last traded price of A$1.10. The AFR said the offer valued Billabong at $695 million ($714 million), a figure the source disputed, without giving detail.
An announcement on the offer was expected later on Tuesday, the source said.
TPG made a failed A$3.30-a-share offer for Billabong in February. Since then, Billabong has sold half its of watch brand Nixon, issued a profit warning, hired a new chief executive and raised A$225 million in equity.
Billabong was not immediately available to comment.
* LPL Financial Holdings Inc says on March 3, 2017, co and certain of its subsidiaries entered into a purchase agreement
March 3 CSX Corp is nearing a deal with one of its largest investors, activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, to sign up veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the U.S. railroad company's CEO, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.