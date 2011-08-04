UPDATE 1-Bill Barrett Q2 tops market

* Q2 Adj EPS $0.59 vs est $0.43

* Q2 rev $194.4 mln vs est $178.5 mln

* Says on track to meet 2011 production outlook (Follows alerts)

Aug 4 Natural gas-focused explorer and producer Bill Barrett Corp posted a market-beating quarterly profit, helped mainly by higher production from its assets in Uinta basin, Colorado Plateau.

"We expect to initiate development operations at our acquisition properties and we will drill a handful of new exploration prospects that are all directed at oil," the company said in a statement.

The company, which bought $150 million of assets in Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin in July, said second-quarter production rose 6 percent to 26.5 billion cubic feet equivalent (bcfe).

Bill Barrett said April-June net income fell 16 percent to $32.6 million, or 69 cents a share, from $39.2 million, or 86 cents a share in the year-ago period.

Excluding one-time items, it earned 59 cents a share.

Revenue at the Denver, Colorado based company fell by 1 percent to $194.4 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 43 cent a share, on revenue of $178.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, whose peers include Oasis Petroleum Inc , QEP Resources Inc and Encore Energy Partners LP , said it is on track to meet its 2011 production outlook of 106-110 bcfe.

Bill Barrett's shares, which rose 13 percent through the quarter, closed at $48.91 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)