UPDATE 1-Bill Barrett profit rises on higher oil output

May 3 Bill Barrett Corp, which is trying to reduce its exposure to decade-low natural gas prices, posted a higher first-quarter profit on increased production of oil and natural gas liquids.

Oil production increased 62 percent to 5,286 barrels per day, while total oil and natural gas production rose 21 percent to 28.2 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe), the company said.

Oil and natural gas liquids made up 29 percent of its sales volumes and 56 percent of the revenues.

A supply glut from shale fields in the United States has sent natural gas prices to their lowest in a decade, pushing several producers to ramp up their production of more lucrative crude oil and natural gas liquids.

Net income rose to $35.9 million, or 76 cents per share, in the first quarter from $15.2 million, or 33 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $179.1 million.

The company's shares, which have lost about 44 percent of their value this year, closed at $23.31 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.