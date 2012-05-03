UPDATE 1-Bill Barrett profit rises on higher oil output

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
May 3 Bill Barrett Corp, which is trying to reduce its exposure to decade-low natural gas prices, posted a higher first-quarter profit on increased production of oil and natural gas liquids.
Oil production increased 62 percent to 5,286 barrels per day, while total oil and natural gas production rose 21 percent to 28.2 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe), the company said.
Oil and natural gas liquids made up 29 percent of its sales volumes and 56 percent of the revenues.
A supply glut from shale fields in the United States has sent natural gas prices to their lowest in a decade, pushing several producers to ramp up their production of more lucrative crude oil and natural gas liquids.
Net income rose to $35.9 million, or 76 cents per share, in the first quarter from $15.2 million, or 33 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $179.1 million.
The company's shares, which have lost about 44 percent of their value this year, closed at $23.31 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS