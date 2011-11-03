UPDATE 1-Bill Barrett Corp Q3 profit misses on higher cost

(Follows alerts)

* Q3 adj EPS $0.35 vs est.$0.53

* To drill 300 wells this year

Nov 3 Natural gas-focused explorer and producer Bill Barrett Corp's quarterly profit fell below analysts expectations largely on costs related to abandoning unproductive wells.

The Denver, Colorado-based company cut its full-year outlook for lease operating, gathering, transportation and processing costs citing cost-control measures.

Bill Barrett forecast higher administrative costs, mostly because of higher employee costs and headcount.

The company, which holds assets in Uinta basin, Colorado and Wyoming, said it will drill about 300 gross wells this year.

Third-quarter net income fell to $20.6 million, or 43 cents a share, from $24.6 million, or 54 cents per share, a year ago.

Profit, on an adjusted basis, was 35 cents a share.

Oil and gas revenue rose to $206.6 million.

Analysts expected earnings of 53 cents a share on revenue of $199.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares closed at $40.77 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)