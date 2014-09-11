版本:
中国
2014年 9月 11日

BRIEF-Henan Billions Chemicals signs agreement to buy TR52 business from Huntsman

Sept 11 Henan Billions Chemicals Co Ltd

* Says signs agreement to buy TR52 business from Huntsman for $10 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wgWWOP

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
