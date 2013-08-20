Supermarket chain Bi-Lo hires banks to lead IPO -sources

Aug 20 Bi-Lo Holdings, the ninth-largest
traditional supermarket chain in the United States, is planning
an initial public offering later this year and has tapped banks
to lead the deal, according to two sources familiar with the
matter.
The Jacksonville, Florida-based company has hired Citigroup
Inc, Credit Suisse AG and Deutsche Bank AG
, the sources said.
Bi-Lo and Credit Suisse could not be reached immediately for
comment. Citigroup and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
Founded in 1961, Bi-Lo operates 206 grocery stores
throughout the southern United States under its own banner. The
company has been aggressively expanding its footprint in the
last several years.
In late 2011, it bought supermarket chain Winn-Dixie Stores
for $560 million. Winn-Dixie's 480 stores in Florida, Alabama,
Louisiana, Georgia, and Mississippi continue to operate as a
Bi-Lo subsidiary under the Winn-Dixie brand.
In May, Bi-Lo bought 165 stores from Food Lion parent
Delhaize Group for $265 million in cash.
Dallas-based Lone Star, a large private equity firm with $38
billion of capital, bought Bi-Lo in 2005 for $660 million from
Dutch supermarket group Ahold.
Lone Star declined to comment.
Traditional grocery chains have been pressured recently by
discounters like Costco Wholesale Corp and mass
retailers like Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
Meanwhile, shares of grocers that focus on the fast-growing
organic sector like Sprouts Farmers Market Inc and
Fairway Group Holdings Corp have risen after recent
IPOs.
Sprouts shares more than doubled in their market debut in
August, while Fairway shares have risen 33 percent since their
debut in April.