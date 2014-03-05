版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 5日 星期三

REFILE-RESEARCH ALERT-BIM: Natixis raises to neutral

March 5 BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS : * Natixis raises to neutral from reduce; raises price target to Tl 40 from Tl 34.5
