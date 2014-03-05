REFILE-RESEARCH ALERT-BIM: Natixis raises to neutral

BRIEF-Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to open Orwigsburg branch
* Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to open Orwigsburg branch
March 5 BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS : * Natixis raises to neutral from reduce; raises price target to Tl 40 from Tl 34.5
* On April 12, co's unit entered into agreement of purchase & sale with Skyline Real Estate Acquisitions Inc - SEC Filing
* Citigroup Inc credit card charge-offs 2.88 percent in March versus 2.65 percent in February - SEC filing