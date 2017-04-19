UPDATE 1-Mexico's Bimbo plans expansion in China, Asia, Middle East

(Adds quote from executive, background)
By Sheky Espejo
MEXICO CITY, April 19 Mexican breadmaker Grupo
Bimbo plans to grow in China in the short term with
acquisitions, while also expanding in the rest of Asia and
entering Middle Eastern markets, the company's food business
chief said on Wednesday.
Bimbo, which entered China in 2006 after buying the local
assets of Spanish competitor Panrico, plans to expand in China
through purchases of local companies, Bernardo Zermeno, the food
business chief, told Reuters on the sidelines of an event in
Mexico City.
"Bimbo will look for a consolidation that will allow for
expansion," he said.
Bimbo shares were up 0.60 percent in late afternoon trading
at 45.44 pesos ($2.41).
($1 = 18.8360 pesos)
(Reporting by Sheky Espejo; Editing by Leslie Adler)