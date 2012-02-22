版本:
Mexico's Bimbo says fourth-quarter profit falls

MEXICO CITY Feb 22 Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo on Wednesday said its fourth-quarter profit fell 26 percent from a year earlier.

The company said quarterly profit slipped to 1.012 billion pesos ($72 million) from 1.373 billion pesos in the same quarter a year earlier.

