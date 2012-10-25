版本:
Mexico's Bimbo Q3 net profit plunges 82 pct

MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Mexico's Bimbo, the world's largest breadmaker, on Thursday posted a 82 percent decline in third-quarter profit from a year ago hit by foreign exchange losses and financial expenses.

Quarterly profit for the July-September period came in at 369.5 million pesos ($29 million), down from 2.05 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

