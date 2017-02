Oct 27 Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo (BIMBOA.MX) said on Thursday its third-quarter profit rose 40 percent from a year earlier.

The company said quarterly profit climbed to 2.098 billion pesos ($151 million) from 1.495 billion pesos in the same quarter a year earlier. ($1 = 13.8835 at end Sept) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)