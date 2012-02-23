版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 24日 星期五 00:31 BJT

Mexico's Grupo Bimbo sees $780 mln investment '12

MEXICO CITY Feb 23 The world's largest breadmaker, Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, said in an investor call on Thursday that it planned to invest around $780 million this year compared to around $400 million in 2011.

The company on Wednesday said its fourth-quarter profit fell 26 percent from a year earlier, as higher costs related to recent acquisitions offset a jump in revenues. [ID: nL2E8DN0B4]

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐