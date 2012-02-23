UPDATE 1-Mexico's Grupo Bimbo ramps up investment

* Bimbo expects increased spending to last 3-4 years

* Company will invest in manufacturing, logistics

* Shares fall slightly after conference call

MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 The world's largest breadmaker, Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, said it plans to almost double investment spending this year to make its manufacturing more efficient.

The company plans to invest $780 million, compared with $400 million in 2011, executives said on a conference call Thursday discussing Bimbo's quarterly results.

"The capex budget for Grupo Bimbo is the largest in our history," Chief Executive Daniel Servitje said. "Much of that will be allocated to the manufacturing base, but also investments in logistics and systems will happen across the board."

Investment will likely be between $600 million and $800 million annually for the next three to four years, executives said.

Bimbo will use the money to improve its manufacturing so it can produce its baked goods more cheaply, they said.

The company on Wednesday said fourth-quarter profit fell 26 percent from a year earlier as higher costs related to recent acquisitions offset a jump in revenue.

Bimbo shares were down 0.2 percent at 29.18 pesos in morning trading.