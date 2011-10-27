UPDATE 1-Mexico's Bimbo reports higher 3rd-qtr profit

* Q2 profit 2.098 bln pesos vs 1.495 bln year ago

* Revenue up 9 pct

Oct 27 Mexican bread maker Grupo Bimbo (BIMBOA.MX) said on Thursday its third-quarter profit rose 40 percent from a year earlier, as the stronger dollar lowered financing costs.

The company said quarterly profit rose to 2.098 billion pesos ($151 million) from 1.495 billion pesos in the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenue at the company, which sells Entenmann's cakes and Thomas' muffins in the United States, rose 9 percent to 32.230 billion pesos.

Bimbo shares were up 2 percent at 28.10 pesos in local trading.

The bread maker, which agreed to buy Sara Lee Corp's North American fresh bakery unit in November, said earlier this week it expects that unit and other recent acquisitions to boost revenues by more than a quarter even amid slow economic growth in the United States. [ID:nN1E79N0IX]

Bimbo is also buying Sara Lee's operations in Spain and Portugal and an Argentine baker called Alimentos Fargo. ($1 = 13.8835 at end Sept) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; and Andre Grenon)