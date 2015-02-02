版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 2日 星期一

BRIEF-BIMobject AB: BIMobject inc. starts up operations and subsidiary in USA

Feb 2 Bimobject AB :

* Starts up operations and subsidiary in USA

* BIMobject inc. will be a 100 pct owned subsidiary to publicly listed BIMobject AB at Nasdaq OMX First North Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
