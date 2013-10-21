Dutch broker Binckbank Q3 results meet forecasts

AMSTERDAM Oct 21 Dutch online broker BinckBank
reported third-quarter results in line with forecasts
on Monday and said it was seeing strong growth in its asset
management business and increased transaction volumes in its
retail and professional businesses.
Binckbank reported adjusted net profit of 0.15 euros per
share, at the top end of the range of 0.14 to 0.15 euros per
share in a Reuters poll of four analysts.
It reported third-quarter total revenues of 40.1 million
euros, above the average forecast from three analysts of 37.1
million euros.
"Our online brokerage business saw increased transaction
volume relative to both the previous quarter and the same
quarter in the previous year," said Koen Beentjes, chief
executive, in a statement.
"Alex Asset Management has shown a positive development for
the fifth consecutive quarter," he added.
He said it was impossible to know what the effect of a
proposed European Financial Transaction Tax (FTT) would be on
the business until negotiations on the levy had been completed.
"It is likely that the European FTT will not be implemented
in its current form," he said.