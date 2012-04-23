版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 23日 星期一 13:30 BJT

BinckBank Q1 results in line, sees little trading

AMSTERDAM, April 23 Dutch online broker BinckBank said on Monday there was relatively little trading activity by its clients in the year to date, and reported first-quarter results in line with analysts' expectations.

As a result of the low trading activity by its clients - who include retail investors, professional brokers and asset managers - BinckBank reduced its marketing budget, the company said in a statement.

First-quarter earnings per share, adjusted for certain amortisation costs, mainly goodwill, were 0.21 euros per share, compared with two forecasts of 0.19 and 0.21 euros per share.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐