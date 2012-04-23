BinckBank Q1 results in line, sees little trading

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
AMSTERDAM, April 23 Dutch online broker BinckBank said on Monday there was relatively little trading activity by its clients in the year to date, and reported first-quarter results in line with analysts' expectations.
As a result of the low trading activity by its clients - who include retail investors, professional brokers and asset managers - BinckBank reduced its marketing budget, the company said in a statement.
First-quarter earnings per share, adjusted for certain amortisation costs, mainly goodwill, were 0.21 euros per share, compared with two forecasts of 0.19 and 0.21 euros per share.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.