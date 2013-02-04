BRIEF-Binckbank reports stronger Q4 earnings

AMSTERDAM Feb 4 Binckbank NV : * Proposed final dividend is 0.28 euros per share * Q4 adjusted EPS 0.21 euros per share (versus 0.17 euros per share in Reuters

poll of 6 analysts) * Expects its contribution to SNS Reaal rescue to be 4.5 to 5.0 million euros * Gives no 2013 outlook citing volatile conditions