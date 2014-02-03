BRIEF-Binckbank posts Q4 EPS from cont ops of 0.21 euros

AMSTERDAM Feb 3 Binckbank NV :
* Proposed final dividend of EUR 0.26 per share
* Adjusted net profit in FY 2013 Q4: EUR 22.7 million (FY 2012
Q4: EUR 15.1
million)per share
* Number of retail transactions in FY 2013 Q4: 1.8 million (FY
2012 Q4: 1.6
million)
* Sees non-recurring expenses, structurally high costs for
investments in asset
management and compliance in 2014
* Q4 EPS from continuing operations 0.21 euros per share
* Q4 total income from operating activities 53.7 million euros
* Binckbank has decided to adjust its targets for 2015
* The target for the retail brokerage transaction volume has
been adjusted
downwards
* Target for retail brokerage transaction volume has been
adjusted downwards as
co operates in mature markets
* Binckbank will continue to focus closely on the growth of
Alex Asset
Management in the next two years
* Says in retial brokerage division, co does not intend to
expand autonomously
into new markets
* Costs will rise due to non-recurring expenses and high costs
for investments
in asset management and compliance