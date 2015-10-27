UPDATE 1-Bio Blast Pharma reports promising data on muscle wasting drug

(Adds details, background)
Oct 27 Bio Blast Pharma Ltd said its
lead experimental drug showed signs of being effective in
treating patients with a rare muscle wasting disorder, besides
also hitting the main goals of safety and tolerability.
The company said the experimental drug, Cabaletta, hit
multiple efficacy endpoints during a mid-stage trial on patients
suffering from oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, according to
interim results from study.
Oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy is a rare disease where
patients develop swallowing difficulties, which could lead to
death in severe cases.
Bio Blast said the drug improved patients' muscle function
while also reducing difficulty in swallowing.
The company said it would discuss results from this study
and a second mid-stage study with the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration before it started a late-stage study.
Bio Blast is also testing the drug as a treatment for
spinocerebellar ataxia type 3, another genetic condition that
affects the nerves in the brain.
Up to Monday's close of $5.04, the Israeli company's
U.S.-listed shares have lost a little over half their value
since they went public in July last year.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)