REFILE-UPDATE 1-Cinven to acquire pharmaceutical research firm Bioclinica

By Carl O'Donnell
Aug 22 Cinven Ltd said on Monday it agreed to
acquire BioClinica Inc from two other buyout firms, Water Street
Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners, in a deal that sources
said values the U.S. clinical trials company at around $1.4
billion, including debt.
Reuters reported earlier on Monday that Cinven was nearing a
deal for Bioclinica.
The sale underscores the private equity sector's insatiable
appetite for contract research organizations, which have
benefited in recent years from pharmaceutical companies' drive
to cut costs, reduce clinical trial times and expand their
research and development presence around the world.
It is the latest in a string of acquisitions of
pharmaceutical contract research organizations by private equity
firms this year.
Earlier this month, Thomas H. Lee Partners LP agreed to sell
a 50 percent stake in inVentiv Group Holdings to Advent
International Corp, valuing the company at $3.8 billion. In
March, Genstar Capital agreed to sell another contract research
organization, ERT, to Nordic Capital for $1.8 billion, including
debt.
JLL Partners recently partially cashed out of another
pharmaceutical services investment, Patheon NV, which
raised $640 million in an initial public offering in July. That
company now has a market capitalization of around $4 billion.
BioClinica assists pharmaceutical companies in clinical
trials, and has expertise in technologies that focus on clinical
research data and analytics. It supports over 17,000 clinical
trial sites in 90 countries.
JLL Partners acquired BioClinica in 2013 for $123 million.
In 2014, it merged Bioclinica with CCBR-SYNARC, which was owned
by Water Street. It went on to make eight more acquisitions to
help boost Bioclinica's revenues more than 60 percent in the
past two years.
Cinven plans to continue to grow Bioclinica both organically
and through acquisitions, it said in a statement Monday.
"We believe that Cinven will be an excellent partner with
management as they continue to execute Bioclinica's strategic
plan," said Peter Strothman, a partner at Water Street.
At Cinven, Bioclinica will be joining a large portfolio of
healthcare investments, most of which are based in Europe.
Cinven launched an initial public offering for another
pharmaceutical services portfolio company, Medpace Inc,
earlier this month, raising more than $160 million.
The Bioclinica deal would be the first investment out of
Cinven's new 7 billion euro ($7.9 billion) buyout fund, which
for the most part focuses on acquiring companies based in
Europe.
