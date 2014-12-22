FDA approves BioCryst's flu shot

UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
Dec 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc's single-dose flu shot on Monday, for use in adults with acute uncomplicated influenza.
The antiviral injection, peramivir, to be sold as Rapivab, inhibits the interactions of neuraminidase - an enzyme that is critical to the spread of influenza.
The drug was developed under a $234.8 million contract from Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute