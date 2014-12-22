版本:
FDA approves BioCryst's flu shot

Dec 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc's single-dose flu shot on Monday, for use in adults with acute uncomplicated influenza.

The antiviral injection, peramivir, to be sold as Rapivab, inhibits the interactions of neuraminidase - an enzyme that is critical to the spread of influenza.

The drug was developed under a $234.8 million contract from Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
