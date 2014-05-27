BioCryst's immune disorder drug succeeds in mid-stage trial

Nikkei hits 6-week high, tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stocks climbed to a six-week high on Monday as technology shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing surged on upbeat earnings.
May 27 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental drug for treating a rare immune disorder was effective in reducing the attacks of the disease in a mid-stage trial.
The drug, BCX4161, was compared with a placebo and was being tested in patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE) - a genetic disease characterized by sudden attacks of swelling of the skin or the mucous membranes, which can be disfiguring, painful and life-threatening.
Those treated with the drug had an average rate of 0.82 attacks per week, compared with 1.27 for those given a placebo. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.