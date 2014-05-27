版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 27日 星期二 18:38 BJT

BioCryst's immune disorder drug succeeds in mid-stage trial

May 27 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental drug for treating a rare immune disorder was effective in reducing the attacks of the disease in a mid-stage trial.

The drug, BCX4161, was compared with a placebo and was being tested in patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE) - a genetic disease characterized by sudden attacks of swelling of the skin or the mucous membranes, which can be disfiguring, painful and life-threatening.

Those treated with the drug had an average rate of 0.82 attacks per week, compared with 1.27 for those given a placebo. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐