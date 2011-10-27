Bloated Brazil biodiesel sector seeks higher blend

* Production capacity more than double current demand

* Biodiesel producers want gov't to double mandatory blend

* Gov't unwilling for now, incremental increases possible

By Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, Oct 27 Producers in Brazil's fast-expanding biodiesel sector are lobbying the government to raise the mandatory blend of the renewable fuel in regular diesel as production capacity far overshoots demand.

Biodiesel producers whose main feedstock is soybeans are currently only using around 40 percent of their industrial capacity and even at that are facing a supply glut in the government-regulated market.

"No sector can keep going for long with this much idle capacity ... because the supply has increased and demand is stagnant," said Sergio Beltrao, executive director of Ubrabio, one of Brazil's biodiesel producers' unions.

The mandatory biodiesel blend in the fossil-fuel alternative is currently at its upper limit by law of 5 percent, but the industry wants the government to double this and says it can maintain sufficient output for that.

Brazil's biodiesel sector is still in its infancy, having started in 2005. But it is upbeat about its prospects in a big country heavily reliant on road transport to move its freight. Revenues should reach 8 billion reais ($4.6 billion) in 2011.

But pressure is building with some producers having pulled out of government auctions to sell the fuel with the expectation that prices will fall and are leaving their plants idle.

The imbalance is likely to worsen before it improves as major agribusiness companies such as Cargill [CARG.UL] prepare to debut in the sector in 2012, while others, such as ADM ( ADM.N ), are expanding their biodiesel operations.

Planned new capacity will add 800 million liters (176 million gallons) capacity to existing infrastructure already set up to produce up to 6.4 billion liters of biodiesel. But demand from the market for mandatory blending is only 2.4 billion liters, Ubrabio said.

"I think the government must take responsibility to keep a minimum of balance, so it is important for Brazil to implement a new regulatory framework," said Erasmo Carlos Battistella, head of Aprobio, Brazil's Association of Biodiesel Producers.

Brazil diesel imports/consumption; biodiesel market

Brazil soybean output and exports

Even if the government raised the mandatory blend to 10 percent, production requirements would only reach 5 billion liters, still well below the country's capacity.

But it would cut Brazil's diesel import requirements which totaled 9 billion liters in 2010 or 18 percent of needs.

Nonetheless, the government is concerned about the heavy reliance of the biodiesel sector on soy, its single most valuable agricultural export and one mainly destined for its top trade partner, China.

Brazil exports more than 30 million tonnes of soybeans each year but it would take about a third of this quantity to raise biodiesel production to a level sufficient for a 10 percent blend in all diesel sold in the country.

A sudden increase to a 10 percent blend could result in a major supply shock from the world's No. 2 soy exporter.

"I cannot say today whether we will reach a level higher than B5 (a 5 percent blend) in a given time and what this level will be," said Ricardo Dornelles, director for renewable fuels at the Mines and Energy ministry.

He said the government has discussed the biodiesel blend with the industry but was not satisfied that it could yet commit the sector to a higher mandatory requirement.

The government is discussing the drawing up of a regulatory framework with biodiesel producers to govern the sector. The framework would include details for any change in the mandatory blend and may opt to implement any increase incrementally.

The environment and population health would also benefit from higher biodiesel use as well as the trade balance, according to a study by local think tank FGV which said a 10 percent blend would avoid 35,000 hospitalizations for respiratory problems and 4,900 deaths each year.

As Brazil's vast sugar cane ethanol sector has shown, vast surpluses of crop fuels can easily turn to shortages when fluctuating food prices make it more profitable for the producer to turn his crop into food rather than fuel. (Wrting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Marguerita Choy)