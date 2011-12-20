UPDATE 1-BioExx says canola protein production up

BRIEF-Kincora completes private placement
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Canada's BioExx Specialty Proteins Ltd, which specializes in extracting protein from canola, said production at its revamped Saskatchewan plant has improved and it has hired Canaccord Genuity Corp as adviser to help scout for partners.
BioExx had restarted the plant in October after an upgrade and subsequently said it was looking for a strategic partner to provide infrastructure support and capital.
The company said protein production at its Saskatoon plant had increased to 2 metric tons per week from the 1.2 metric tons per week reported in November. It said it is building up inventory for shipments to customers in January.
Canola proteins are used in the global food, beverage, nutrition, and other industries.
The company's shares -- which have lost 90 percent of their value this year -- closed at 18.5 Canadian cents on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Maurice "Hank" Greenberg, the former American International Group Inc chief executive, has reached a settlement that ends his 12-year battle with the New York attorney general's office, which accused him of orchestrating sham transactions at the insurer.
* Qtrly loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: