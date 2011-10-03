UPDATE 1-BioExx to restart protein extraction plant

Oct 3 BioExx Specialty Proteins BXI.TO plans to restart its protein extraction plant in Saskatchewan, the company said on Monday.

The plant was shut down for maintenance and performance enhancing initiatives after the company stumbled to bring it into commercial production.

BioExx, which is focused on the extraction of oil and proteins from oilseeds for global food markets, also said it has retained executive search firm Caldwell Partners to find a permanent Chief Executive Officer for the company.

In August, the Toronto-based company asked then-CEO Chris Carl to step down and named chief financial officer Chris Schnarr as interim CEO. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Derek Caney)