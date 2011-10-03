UPDATE 1-BioExx to restart protein extraction plant

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Oct 3 BioExx Specialty Proteins BXI.TO plans to restart its protein extraction plant in Saskatchewan, the company said on Monday.
The plant was shut down for maintenance and performance enhancing initiatives after the company stumbled to bring it into commercial production.
BioExx, which is focused on the extraction of oil and proteins from oilseeds for global food markets, also said it has retained executive search firm Caldwell Partners to find a permanent Chief Executive Officer for the company.
In August, the Toronto-based company asked then-CEO Chris Carl to step down and named chief financial officer Chris Schnarr as interim CEO. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Derek Caney)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.