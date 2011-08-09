UPDATE 2-Biogen, Abbott MS drug hits mid-stage study goals

* Relapse rates in line with newer treatments
* Side effects a concern, analysts say
* Biogen shares up 2.8 percent, Abbott little changed
(Adds details from study, analyst comments, shares)
By Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK, Aug 9 Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB.O) and
Abbott Laboratories Inc's (ABT.N) experimental once-monthly
injected drug for multiple sclerosis achieved the main goals in
a mid-stage trial, the companies said on Tuesday.
Analysts said the drug, daclizumab, showed effectiveness on
a par with some of the new medicines for the often disabling
neurological disease, but that some of the side effects, such
as infections, were worrisome.
A wave of new drugs, including several oral treatments, has
brought some optimism for patients suffering from multiple
sclerosis, which has no cure, while generating fierce
competition in the pharmaceutical industry.
Daclizumab was injected once every four weeks in the Phase
IIb study of 600 patients.
According to initial results, daclizumab significantly
reduced annualized relapse rates by 54 percent for patients on
the 150 milligram dose and 50 percent for those on the 300 mg
dose compared with those taking a placebo.
That performance puts daclizumab's effectiveness in line
with Novartis AG's NOVN.VX newly approved Gilenya and
Biogen's experimental drug BG-12, both of which are pills, but
below the roughly 67 percent relapse rate for Tysabri, sold by
Biogen and Elan Corp ELN.I, analysts said.
Serious infections occurred in 2 percent of patients on
daclizumab compared to none taking the placebo, while more
patients in the treatment group had high liver function
abnormality tests -- 4 percent versus less than 1 percent in
the placebo group. Two deaths occurred with patients in
treatment arms of the study.
JP Morgan analyst Geoff Meacham said the safety data were a
concern and that he wanted to see more results from the study.
While the data were better than his expectations on the
efficacy side, Meacham said in a research note, "it is not yet
clear where in the treatment paradigm the agent would fit,
particularly with an influx of oral agents entering the MS
market."
Leerink Swann analyst Joshua Schimmer estimated that the
drug could garner peak annual sales of $400 million to $500
million.
Patients are currently being enrolled in a late-stage Phase
III study of the drug. The companies expect to seek approval
for the medicine in 2014, an Abbott spokeswoman said.
Abbott gained the rights to daclizumab when it bought Facet
Biotech for more than $700 million last year. Biogen had been
developing the drug with Facet, and had earlier failed in a
hostile bid for the smaller biotech company.
Biogen shares were up 2.8 percent at $90.47 in morning
trading on Nasdaq. Abbott shares were unchanged at $48.06 on
the New York Stock Exchange.
