Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug wins EU green light

LONDON, April 29 A once-monthly injection for
multiple sclerosis from Biogen and AbbVie has
been recommended for approval by European regulators, paving the
way for its launch in the coming months.
The European Medicines Agency said on Friday its experts had
endorsed Zinbryta, or daclizumab, for the treatment of relapsing
forms of multiple sclerosis (MS), adding a new option to a range
of modern MS therapies.
The positive opinion will now be referred to the European
Commission, which normally grants marketing authorisations for
medicines recommended by the agency within a couple of months.
The self-administered, under-the-skin injection is also
currently being reviewed by regulators in the United States,
Switzerland, Canada and Australia.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter)