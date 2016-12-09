UPDATE 2-Further promising data seen with Biogen Alzheimer's drug -study

(Adds Biogen comment, analyst comment)
Dec 8 Gradually increasing the dose of Biogen
Inc's experimental Alzheimer's disease drug appeared to
reduce the risk of brain swelling compared to higher fixed
doses, interim 12-month results from a small study released on
Thursday showed.
The closely watched drug, aducanumab, led to significant
reductions in amyloid plaques in the brain compared with a
placebo among the 31 early-stage Alzheimer's patients given
titrated, or gradually increased dosing, according to data from
the Phase I study.
"These data appear solid to us, and if anything provide
additional confidence in the program and viability of the
titration regimen," Evercore ISI analyst John Scotti said in a
research note late on Thursday.
Any successful Alzheimer's drug is expected to reap
multibillion-dollar annual sales.
In the group of trial patients given titrated dosing, 35
percent experienced a side effect involving a fluid shift in the
brain, compared with 55 percent given a high fixed dose, Biogen
said.
Biogen last year began enrollment in two Phase III trials of
aducanumab using titrated dosing, but those results are still
several years away, said Samantha Budd Haeberlein, the company's
vice president, clinical development.
The amyloid reduction and slowing of mental decline seen in
patients in the titration portion of the Phase I study after 12
months of treatment were similar to what was reported earlier
this year for patients who received fixed doses of aducanumab.
Full details of the study were being presented at an
Alzheimer's meeting in San Diego on Friday.
Patients in the study had either mild or prodromal, meaning
early pre-symptomatic, Alzheimer's disease, researchers said.
Aducanumab works by removing brain plaques largely made from
a protein called beta amyloid. Other companies have also tried
to develop drugs that block beta amyloid, but all failed to
significantly slow cognitive declines, and some were also
associated with brain swelling.
The most spectacular recent failure was Eli Lilly and Co's
experimental solanezumab, designed to soak up beta
amyloid from the bloodstream.
Lilly last month said its infused drug failed to slow mental
decline, compared with placebo, among patients with mild
Alzheimer's. That largely dashed hopes for the drug and cast
further doubt on whether beta amyloid is the right target for
attacking the memory-robbing disease that affects millions of
people.
Some Alzheimer's experts have suggested the approach might
work very early in the course of the disease. They said once
brain plaques can be observed it may already be too late for the
drugs to provide significant benefit.
Biogen shares rose 1.45 percent to close at $289.54.
