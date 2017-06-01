EU approves Biogen's Spinraza for lead genetic cause of infant death

June 1 Biogen Inc on Thursday said its
drug, Spinraza, had secured European Union approval to treat
spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a leading genetic cause of death
in infants.
It is the first European Commission-approved medicine for
use across the full range and severity of the devastating
disease that affects about one in 10,000 live births.
The availability of the drug in the EU will vary by country,
depending on access, the company said.
The drug, known chemically as nusinersen, was discovered by
Ionis Pharmaceuticals and licensed to Biogen.
Based on the European Commission approval, Ionis will
receive a $50 million milestone payment. Ionis is also eligible
to receive royalties on global sales of Spinraza.
The drug was first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration in December. Priced at $125,000 per injection in
the first year of use in the United States, the treatment
generated sales of $47 million in the first quarter.
SMA is caused by deficiency of a protein called smn in the
spinal motor neurons. It leads to severe and progressive
muscular atrophy and weakness, including in muscles needed for
breathing and swallowing. Spinraza, which is injected into the
spinal fluid, increases the levels of the deficient protein.
(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by
Arun Koyyur)