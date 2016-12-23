版本:
FDA approves Biogen drug for lead genetic cause of infant death

Dec 23 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday said it has approved Biogen Inc's drug to treat spinal muscular atrophy, the leading genetic cause of death in infants.

The drug, nusinersen, which was discovered by Ionis Pharmaceuticals and licensed to Biogen, will be sold under the brand name Spinraza.

It is the first FDA-approved medicine for spinal muscular atrophy, a devastating disease that affects about one in 10,000 live births. The agency approved it for use across the full range of patients with the disease. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York)
