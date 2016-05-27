版本:
中国
2016年 5月 28日

Biogen, AbbVie once-monthly MS injection wins U.S. FDA approval

May 27 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a once-monthly injection for multiple sclerosis from Biogen Inc and AbbVie Inc.

The self-administered, under-the-skin injection, Zinbryta, is designed to treat adults with relapsing forms of the disease. (1.usa.gov/1TILwDg) (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

