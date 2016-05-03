Biogen to spin off hemophilia drug business into a public company

May 3 Drugmaker Biogen Inc said on Tuesday it intends to spin off its hemophilia drug business as an independent, publicly traded company in a tax-free transaction.

Biogen said the new company will focus on the discovery and development of therapies for the treatment of hemophilia, a group of hereditary genetic disorders that impairs the body's ability to control blood clotting.

John Cox, Biogen's executive vice president, pharmaceutical operations & technology, will be the chief executive officer of the new company, Biogen said.

Biogen said the spinoff would be through the distribution of shares in the new company to existing Biogen stockholders. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)