Biogen MS trial data reveals no safety surprises

* Details of DEFINE trial consistent with top-line data
* Safety profile encouraging, analysts say
* Results bode well for upcoming CONFIRM trial
By Toni Clarke
Oct 5 Detailed data from a key trial of Biogen
Idec Inc's (BIIB.O) experimental multiple sclerosis drug BG-12
revealed no new safety concerns, and showed similar efficacy
when given twice or three times a day, according to a summary
of results to be presented at an upcoming conference.
Initial results from the trial, known as DEFINE, were
released in April and showed the drug, when given twice a day,
cut the annualized relapse rate by 53 percent at two years
compared with placebo, and cut the rate of disability
progression by 38 percent.
Biogen said at the time that the side effects were similar
to those seen in an earlier, mid-stage trial, but did not
elaborate.
Multiple sclerosis is a chronic, often disabling disease
that attacks the central nervous system and can lead to
numbness, paralysis and loss of vision. BG-12 is designed to
treat relapsing-remitting MS, in which flare-ups are followed
by periods of remission. About 85 percent of people with MS are
initially diagnosed with this form of the disease.
A summary of detailed data to be presented at a meeting of
the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple
Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) later this month, and posted on the group's
website late on Tuesday, did not show a meaningful difference
in safety or efficacy than that seen in the initial data.
Moreover, the ECTRIMS summary showed a 48 percent reduction
in annual relapse rate with three times a day dosing and a
reduction in disability progression of 34 percent, in line with
the results seen with twice a day dosing.
"These data confirm that the efficacy of the twice a day
and three times a day arms were numerically very similar in
DEFINE, and increase our confidence in the data," said Thomas
Wei, an analyst at Jefferies and Company, in a research note.
"We are particularly encouraged that there is no material
difference in discontinuations due to adverse events."
About 16 percent of patients dropped out of the twice a day
and three times a day group, compared to a rate of 13 percent
for the group treated with a placebo.
Side effects included flushing of the face, which affected
38 percent of patients in the twice a day group and 32 percent
in the three times a day group, compared to a rate of 5 percent
in the placebo group. The incidence of serious adverse events
was similar to the placebo, as was the incidence of infection.
"We view the safety profile as largely manageable," said
Geoff Meacham, an analyst at J.P. Morgan, in a research note.
"As of right now, BG-12's overall clinical profile does appear
to be shaping up nicely."
However, Meacham noted that investors' expectations of
BG-12 are relatively high, leaving Biogen little room for
error.
Biogen is due to release data from a second late-stage
trial of BG-12, known as CONFIRM, by the end of the year. If
data from CONFIRM are positive, Biogen's shares could rise as
much as 10 percent, according to some analysts, and have the
potential to fall as much as 20 percent if the data
disappoints.
Biogen's shares closed on Tuesday at $91.66 on Nasdaq.
Unlike most MS drugs, which are given by injection or
infusion, BG-12 is taken orally. Oral drugs are expected to
eventually become the most popular option for patients. So far
the only oral drug to be approved in Gilenya, a drug made by
Novartis AG NOVN.VX that is given once a day.
Gilenya has shown a reduction in annualized relapse rates
of about 54 percent.
Some analysts expect BG-12, if approved, to generate more
than $1 billion in annual sales. Weston, Massachusetts-based
Biogen already makes the MS drugs Avonex and Tysabri. It shares
sales of Tysabri with its partner Elan Corp Plc ELN.I.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke)