UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA extends review of Tysabri JC virus label

* FDA extends review by three months
* Biogen seeks to add new JC virus information to label
* Biogen sees information crucial to minimize PML risk
By Toni Clarke
Oct 20 U.S. regulators have extended their
review of Biogen Idec Inc's (BIIB.O) application to update the
prescribing information for its multiple sclerosis drug
Tysabri, the company said on Thursday.
Biogen, which sells the drug with Irish drugmaker Elan Corp
Plc ELN.I, is seeking to add information to the drug's label
to show that measuring a patient's antibodies to the JC virus
can help assess the risk of a patient developing progressive
multifocal leukoencephalopathy, a potentially deadly brain
disease.
The JC virus is thought to cause PML.
Tysabri, considered the most effective multiple sclerosis
drug on the market, has been beset by concerns that it can
cause PML, especially over time. Biogen is seeking to implement
a risk-stratification program, showing that patients who test
negative for the JC virus are far less likely to develop PML
than those who test positive.
Biogen said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration indicated
that the extension of the review is needed to allow more time
to review changes being incorporated into the risk evaluation
and mitigation strategies (REMS) program for Tysabri, to be
consistent with the anticipated prescribing information.
Weston, Massachusetts-based Biogen said FDA's three-month
extension is a standard extension period.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Boston; editing by John Wallace)