Biogen Idec wins Canadian approval for hemophilia drug Alprolix

March 21 Biogen Idec Inc said on Friday
it had won Canadian approval for its long-lasting hemophilia B
drug Alprolix.
Hemophilia B, a rare inherited disorder in which the ability
of a person's blood to clot is impaired, affects some 4,000
people in the United States and roughly 25,000 worldwide.
Biogen is developing the drug in partnership with Swedish
Orphan Biovitrum AB. It is expected to be approved in
the United States later this year.
