UPDATE 1-Biogen Idec wins Canadian approval for hemophilia drug Alprolix

March 21 Biogen Idec Inc said on Friday
it had won Canadian approval for its long-lasting hemophilia B
drug Alprolix.
Hemophilia B, a rare inherited disorder in which the ability
of a person's blood to clot is impaired, affects some 4,000
people in the United States and roughly 25,000 worldwide.
Biogen is developing the drug in partnership with Swedish
Orphan Biovitrum AB. It is expected to be approved in
the United States later this year.
Traditional hemophilia treatments must be infused two to
three times a week, while Biogen's drug needs to be administered
only once a week or once every 10 to 14 days to protect against
bleeding episodes.
Alprolix is a bioengineered version of the blood coagulation
factor IX, a protein needed for normal blood clotting. A single
injection of the drug controlled bleeding in more than 90
percent of cases in a late-stage clinical trial.
Biogen is also developing a drug, Elocate, to treat
hemophilia A, a more common form of the disease that affects an
estimated 20,000 people in the United States. Patients with
hemophilia A lack or have reduced levels of coagulation factor
VIII.
Current treatments for hemophilia B generate about $1
billion a year, according to Biogen, while the market for
hemophilia A therapies is about $6 billion.
If approved in the United States, Alprolix is expected to
generate sales of $286 million by 2019, according to Thomson
Reuters data. Elocate is expected to generate sales of $1.1
billion.
Biogen shares closed at $347.04 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
