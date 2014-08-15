版本:
FDA approves Biogen Idec's multiple sclerosis drug

Aug 15 U.S. health regulators on Friday approved Biogen Idec Inc's Plegridy, a long-acting multiple sclerosis drug that the company expects will eventually replace its older big-selling Avonex treatment.

The company received European approval on July 23 for the drug that is intended to reduce relapses of the debilitating disease and slow its progression. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by David Gregorio)
