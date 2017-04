April 10 Biogen Idec Inc and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum said their experimental blood disorder drug was effective in maintaining low bleeding rates in children in a late-stage trial.

The drug, Eloctate, was being developed as a treatment for haemophilia A - a rare genetic disorder in which a person's blood does not clot properly due to missing or reduced levels of a particular protein. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)